Dial-a-dope bust in West Kelowna yields two arrests, cash, drugs, guns

Two people were arrested and drugs, guns and money were seized following a recent dial-a-dope investigation by West Kelowna RCMP.

Police said the month-long investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a private residence in Mount Boucherie on Wednesday evening. Police added that the 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman had ties to the home on Menu Road.

READ MORE: A B.C. senior was arrested after a huge drug bust off the U.S. coast — and this wasn’t his first time

“Our investigators believe that the drug dial-a-dope operation spanned from throughout the Okanagan, from Kelowna to Penticton,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

WATCH BELOW (March 6, 2019): Police reveal drugs, cash and cutting agent used in Winnipeg drug trafficking

According to police, once both suspects were taken into custody, the home was searched. Reportedly seized were cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, illicit pills, more than $4,600 in cash, a loaded .38 calibre handgun and a semi-automatic SKS rifle.

Police said the man and woman, who have since been released from custody, are facing potential drug and firearms related charges.