April 26, 2019 1:03 pm

$70K of drugs and cash seized, child endangerment charges laid in Fort McMurray drug busts

Police in Fort McMurray reportedly seized more than $58,000 in drugs and cash from a home in the northern Alberta city on April 17, 2019.

Supplied: ALERT
Three people have been arrested and over $70,000 worth of drugs and cash have been seized in a drug investigation involving the endangerment of a child, police said Friday.

On April 17, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Wood Buffalo RCMP executed a search warrant in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray.

From that home, police said they seized more than $58,000 worth of drugs and cash including 151 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of MDMA powder, 389 grams of cannabis and $33,230 cash proceeds of crime.

Police said a child was living at the home, so one count of child endangerment has been laid against two people. The two are not being identified to protect the identity of the child.

Those two are also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling without authorization.

Alberta Children’s Services was notified about the child, but police provided no further details about where the child is now.

In a separate investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision and seized 100 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of a cocaine buffing agent and $955 in cash proceeds of crime.

In relation to that search, Varinder Singh, 25, was arrested and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Fort McMurray March 29 drug bust

Police in Fort McMurray reportedly seized more than $11,000 in drugs and cash from a home in the northern Alberta city on March 29, 2019.

Supplied: ALERT
Fort McMurray April 17 drug bust

Police in Fort McMurray reportedly seized more than $58,000 in drugs and cash from a home in the northern Alberta city on April 17, 2019.

Supplied: ALERT

