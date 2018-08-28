4 people charged in fentanyl trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray
Four people, including one wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder in Toronto, have been charged after a fentanyl trafficking investigation in northern Alberta.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime team in Fort McMurray searched an apartment on Aug. 23 and said they found $80,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl inside.
READ MORE: Attempted murder warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Lawrence Heights shooting
Also seized was packaging materials, scales, drug paraphernalia, $6,000 cash proceeds of crime and a 9 mm handgun that had the serial number removed.
ALERT said the firearm would be subject to further testing.
READ MORE: Fentanyl being sold as heroin seized in Fort McMurray: ALERT
Awale Hosh Dirie, 25, and Hasin Abdulkadir Mohamed, 23, both from Fort McMurray; Samatar Mohiadin, 20, of no-fixed-address; and Yashin Mahad Ali, 23, from Toronto were all arrested and are facing a number of drug-related charges.
READ MORE: $1M worth of cocaine, cash seized in Edmonton and Fort McMurray drug network bust
At the time of his arrest, ALERT said Ali was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in a 2016 attempted murder in Toronto. ALERT is working with the Toronto Police Service to return Ali to Ontario.
ALERT said the investigation began earlier this month after it received tips about alleged drug trafficking in the area. Wood Buffalo RCMP and the RCMP K Division Emergency Response Team provided assistance during the search.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.