May 7, 2019 6:39 pm
Updated: May 7, 2019 6:40 pm

Box of baking soda, over $38K in cash seized during Saskatoon drug bust

Two Edmonton men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon.

A drug bust yielded cocaine and a large amount of cash, according to the Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The cocaine trafficking investigation in the city initially led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on May 4.

A hotel suite was later searched in the 600-block of 25th Street East, where a 26-year-old man was also taken into custody.

Roughly 312 grams of packaged cocaine and over $38,000 in cash were seized, CFSEU said.

Items consistent with packing and processing cocaine — as well as a box of Arm & Hammer baking soda — were featured in a photo police provided of the seized items.

The two Edmonton men have been charged with cocaine trafficking offences and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

CFSEU is an investigative body, including members of Saskatoon police, with a mandate to disrupt and dismantle organized crime enterprises.

