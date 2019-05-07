Box of baking soda, over $38K in cash seized during Saskatoon drug bust

A drug bust yielded cocaine and a large amount of cash, according to the Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The cocaine trafficking investigation in the city initially led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on May 4.

A hotel suite was later searched in the 600-block of 25th Street East, where a 26-year-old man was also taken into custody.

Roughly 312 grams of packaged cocaine and over $38,000 in cash were seized, CFSEU said.

Items consistent with packing and processing cocaine — as well as a box of Arm & Hammer baking soda — were featured in a photo police provided of the seized items.

The two Edmonton men have been charged with cocaine trafficking offences and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

CFSEU is an investigative body, including members of Saskatoon police, with a mandate to disrupt and dismantle organized crime enterprises.