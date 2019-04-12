4 kilos of cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Four kilograms of cocaine was seized and a woman charged with trafficking in a Saskatoon drug bust Thursday morning.

Two stolen cars – a 2016 Corvette Stingray and a 2013 Audi S4 – $11,500 in cash, and an expandable baton were also seized in the bust, police said.

Police said the woman was arrested at Highway 7 and 22nd Street West and a search was made of the vehicle she was driving.

Searches were also carried out at a home in the 1200 block of Beechmont View, a business in the 400 block of Packham Place, and a hotel room in the 2000 block of Airport Drive, police said in a release.

Along with the trafficking charge, the 28-year-old Saskatoon woman is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The bust was carried out by members of the combined forces special enforcement unit (CFSEU) made up of officers from Saskatoon, Regina, and Prince Albert police forces, and the RCMP.

