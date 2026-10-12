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Crime

Russell Brand appears in a London court for trial on rape and sexual assault charges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
Comedian and actor Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, which he has denied, in London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). View image in full screen
Comedian and actor Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, which he has denied, in London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung).
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British comedian and actor Russell Brand appeared in a London court on Monday for the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

The hearing at Southwark Crown Court was adjourned until Tuesday after a morning of jury selection. The prosecution is due to open its case later in the week.

Brand, who is on bail, left the court building beside the River Thames holding hands with his wife, Laura Gallacher. He had earlier arrived at court flanked by security guards and accompanied by his wife.

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Brand, 51, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The charges involve six women and alleged offenses between 1999 and 2009. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Prosecutors said at previous hearings that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at a Labour Party conference, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.

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Known for risque stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek.”

In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.

The Associated Press doesn’t name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life.

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