3 charged after lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Sask.

Three people are facing charges following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation with numerous searches and seizures in Saskatchewan.

The investigation by the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) culminated with a vehicle stop near North Battleford on April 9. As a result, two kilograms of meth and $1,000 cash were seized.

During five subsequent searches in the Prince Albert area, CFSEU seized two handguns, ammunition, a money counter and a large amount of a cocaine-cutting agent.

Maggie Clarke, 22, is facing charges of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. She was remanded to her next Prince Albert court appearance on April 15.

Anthony Grant Pederson, 33, and Kassie Svendsen, 22, were also charged.

Pederson was remanded to his next appearance on April 17 and Svendsen will make her first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on April 24.

All of the accused are facing gun-related charges.

The Saskatchewan CFSEU is a province-wide task force with a mandate to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations.