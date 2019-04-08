Man thought too young for Saskatoon off-sale found with meth, knife: police
Saskatoon police say a 19-year-old man, who they mistook for being underage at an off-sale, is now facing weapon and drug charges.
Officers believed they saw a minor exiting the business empty-handed at roughly 2:30 a.m. CT on April 6.
While confirming the man’s age, police said he became non-compliant and aggressive with them.
He was detained and found to have methamphetamine, a pipe and a knife in his possession.
The 19-year-old Saskatoon man is facing possession of meth and numerous weapons-related charges.
Police said they were completing liquor-related charges against another patron at a bar in the 100-block of 33rd Street West when they spotted the accused.
