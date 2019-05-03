Niagara police seize fentanyl, cocaine in St. Catharines drug bust
A 32-year-old man from St. Catharines has been arrested after a drug bust in the city’s downtown core.
Niagara Regional Police say their street crime unit seized close to $6,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Hunter Yzerman was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, a count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and breach of probation.
