Niagara police seize fentanyl, cocaine in St. Catharines drug bust

A 32-year-old man from St. Catharines has been arrested after a drug bust in the city’s downtown core.

Niagara Regional Police say their street crime unit seized close to $6,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Hunter Yzerman was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, a count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and breach of probation.

