Large quantity of illicit drugs seized at Stoney Creek home

Halton Regional Police have arrested a Stoney Creek man in an illicit drugs investigation.

Officers arrested the man in Burlington Wednesday and executed a search warrant at a home in Stoney Creek.

Police say they seized a large amount of drugs, including about a thousand Fentanyl pills, Purple Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, and Codeine.

About $4,000 and scales were also seized.

Police say they have arrested Joseph Casuccio, 62, but have not announced any charges.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact police.