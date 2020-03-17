Menu

Crime

Two Regina men charged with trafficking fentanyl following drug bust

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 2:43 pm
Regina Police Service badge. .
Regina Police Service badge. . File / Global News

The Regina Police Service say they have arrested two Regina men after officers seized an array of drugs.

On March 14, the RPS searched a home in the 200 block of Edward Street where officers say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, GHB (which is commonly known as the date rape drug) and mushrooms. Police say they also seized a conducted energy weapon, bear spray and additional items used to traffic drugs.

READ MORE: Regina police have received 100 reports of drug overdoses since the start of the year

As a result, Daniel Woodley, 36, and Rikki Bear, 25, both of Regina were arrested and jointly charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, meth and GHB.

They’re also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon considered dangerous to public peace and allegedly failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

READ MORE: Regina police ‘equipped’ for coronavirus, asking public to limit station visits

The accused made their first court appearance on Monday.

