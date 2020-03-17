Two Regina men charged with trafficking fentanyl following drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service say they have arrested two Regina men after officers seized an array of drugs.

On March 14, the RPS searched a home in the 200 block of Edward Street where officers say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, GHB (which is commonly known as the date rape drug) and mushrooms. Police say they also seized a conducted energy weapon, bear spray and additional items used to traffic drugs.

As a result, Daniel Woodley, 36, and Rikki Bear, 25, both of Regina were arrested and jointly charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, meth and GHB.

They’re also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon considered dangerous to public peace and allegedly failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The accused made their first court appearance on Monday.