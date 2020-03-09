Regina overdoses continue to climb as another man dies from apparent drug use

Send this page to someone via email

Drug overdoses in Regina continue to climb despite multiple public health warnings.

The Regina Police Service said it is aware of 92 overdoses since Jan. 1. Of these, police have responded to 54 and administered Narcan 18 times.

Regina police said four people have died from overdosing, and three other deaths remain under investigation.

READ MORE: Regina police link 3 deaths to 85 reported drug overdoses since start of year

The most recent death happened on Sunday. Police said a 21-year-old Regina man died from an apparent overdose.

Police said anyone who is using fentanyl or fentanyl analogues is in danger of overdosing.

“Even if people are not making good choices for themselves, others around them should be aware of the higher-than-usual potential for drug overdose and have a safety plan,” Regina police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is present during an overdose. The act prevents people from getting criminal charges.

Take-home naloxone kits are also available to the public. More information can be found here.

1:47 Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats Guns, gangs and drugs continue to drive increasing Regina crime stats