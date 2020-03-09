Menu

Health

Regina overdoses continue to climb as another man dies from apparent drug use

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 7:37 pm
Regina police are aware of 91 overdoses since the start of the year.
Regina police are aware of 91 overdoses since the start of the year. File / The Canadian Press

Drug overdoses in Regina continue to climb despite multiple public health warnings.

The Regina Police Service said it is aware of 92 overdoses since Jan. 1. Of these, police have responded to 54 and administered Narcan 18 times.

Regina police said four people have died from overdosing, and three other deaths remain under investigation.

The most recent death happened on Sunday. Police said a 21-year-old Regina man died from an apparent overdose.

Police said anyone who is using fentanyl or fentanyl analogues is in danger of overdosing.

“Even if people are not making good choices for themselves, others around them should be aware of the higher-than-usual potential for drug overdose and have a safety plan,” Regina police said in a statement.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is present during an overdose. The act prevents people from getting criminal charges.

Take-home naloxone kits are also available to the public. More information can be found here.

