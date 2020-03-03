Menu

Crime

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating connection between drug dispensary break-in, overdose

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 6:23 pm
Salmon Arm RCMP say a downtown drug dispensary was broken into on Feb. 28, and that a man suffered an overdose not long after the incident.
Salmon Arm RCMP say a downtown drug dispensary was broken into on Feb. 28, and that a man suffered an overdose not long after the incident. File / Global News

Police in Salmon Arm say they’re investigating a drug dispensary break-in last week and a man who later needed medical attention for an overdose.

According to the RCMP, the break-in occurred on Feb. 28 in the downtown area.

Police say the thief did not get what he was looking for, but instead pilfered other, physically dangerous drugs.

“A short time after attending to the break and enter, the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to assist the provincial ambulance, who were responding to a medical emergency which involved a male suffering from an overdose,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

Police say while assisting the ambulance crew, officers located what they believed to be bottles stolen from the drug dispensary, along with other items connected to the crime.

They say the man was transported to hospital to receive treatment for the overdose.

West added “the Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate this crime and the man’s connection to it.”

