Drop in drug overdose deaths in the Okanagan

Statistics show that 1,489 people died in B.C. last year from a drug overdose.

That works out to about four people dying every day.

Last year’s numbers, released Thursday by the B.C. Coroners Service, show 1,486 people died in 2017, so this year’s numbers are higher, but only by a fraction.

WATCH BELOW: Overdose crisis shows ‘neglected addiction care’ in B.C.

Looking at the Okanagan, the numbers are somewhat encouraging.

A total of 120 died in the Okanagan from an overdose last year — 35 fewer deaths than in 2017.

Looking at Kelowna, there were 53 overdose deaths last year compared to 75 in 2017.

In Vernon, the difference was only one with 24 deaths last year.