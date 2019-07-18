Charges laid against two men following targeted break and enter: Kelowna RCMP

Two Central Okanagan men have been charged following a break and enter in Kelowna earlier this week that police called targeted and violent.

Kelowna RCMP say Paul Davis Houle, 32, of Kelowna, and Tyler Brice Rathbone, 34, of Lake Country, have both been charged with break and enter plus possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in relation to the alleged Monday, July 15 incident.

Police also said Rathbone was also charged with pointing a firearm.

The break and enter along the 1700 block of Richter Street occurred early Monday, with police saying they were notified of the incident at 1:14 a.m.

Police said the two suspects were armed with various weapons and, after gaining entry into the home, discharged bear spray inside the residence.

One man and two women were treated at the scene by medical personnel for what police called “exposure to the irritants of the aerosol spray weapon.”

Kelowna RCMP said the two suspects fled with personal property and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two, however, were apprehended by officers, along with help from Police Dog Services.

“As a result of the subsequent investigation into the matter, carried out by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section, police strongly believe that the violent break-in and robbery was targeted and not random in nature,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.