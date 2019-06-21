London police lay charges in break and enters involving naked man

A London man is in custody in connection to a pair of break and enters in the city on Thursday, including one where a woman awoke to find a naked man standing at the foot of her bed, police said.

That incident took place around 4:40 a.m. at a residence on Ann Street just off Richmond Row, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and a search of the area turned up no leads.

Several hours later, around 10:30 a.m., police said they were called to an address on nearby St. George Street for a man without clothing inside a unit. Police said they took the man into custody without incident.

No one sustained physical injuries in either incident.

A 58-year-old London man faces two counts of break and enter, and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.