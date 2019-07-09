High-risk sex offender, convicted of violent break-and-enter and assault, expected to live in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender is being released from prison in Drumheller, Alta., on Tuesday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Justin David Levasseur, 29, was sentenced for breaking, entering and committing sexual assault, as well as overcoming resistance by attempting to choke a victim in Manitoba in 2013.

Police said the incident involved Levasseur breaking into a woman’s home while she was asleep in one bedroom and her two children were asleep in another room. He sexually assaulted and choked the woman and was convicted in March 2016.

Upon his release, he’ll be subject to a lifetime weapons ban and parole until November 23 of this year. He’ll also be forbidden from consuming or possessing any drugs, alcohol or other intoxicants, possessing a computer, entering a licensed premises, and will have to live at an approved residence and follow a daily curfew.

Police said Levasseur has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. He participated in some treatment, but is still considered a high risk to re-offend. Females are at risk of sexual violence.

Levasseur, also known as Jay Levasseru, Norman Levasseur, “J” and “J Star”, is described as 5’7″, 169 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his shoulder that says “JAY”, the letter “J” on his neck, the initials “JV” on his left hand, the name “LEVASSEUR” on his left forearm, as well as tattoos of a buffalo skull/headdress and a star.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to call the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or the Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222. You can also call your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

