Kelowna RCMP disrupt break and enter, 2 Metro Vancouver men arrested

Two Metro Vancouver men were arrested in the Okanagan last week, and Kelowna RCMP say they are now investigating what could be a van full of stolen property.

The arrests happened on Thursday, June 20, just before 8 a.m., when police say they received a report of a possible break and enter along the 300 block of Highway 33 East.

The residence was boarded up and cordoned off following a house fire.

When officers arrived, police say they located and arrested two men who were associated to a black, spray-painted Chevrolet Astro van.

The van was stuffed with items. Police say investigators believe that they had located stolen property inside the van, and were working to identify the items and return them to the rightful owners.

Kelowna RCMP added that a 35-year-old Coquitlam man and a 35-year-old Maple Ridge man are facing potential charges, and are expected to appear in court at a later date.