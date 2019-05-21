$200,000 worth of stolen property discovered at rural Alberta chop shop: RCMP

Two people have been charged after RCMP said about $200,000 worth of stolen property was discovered at a chop shop in rural Alberta.

Two Hills RCMP said Tuesday that officers have been investigating reported chop shops operating in the county for about two years.

READ MORE: RCMP shut down Alberta chop shop, uncover ‘several stolen vehicles’

On April 23, officers stopped a woman riding a scooter on Highway 45. Police said the scooter was stolen and the investigation led officers to a property in the area.

Two days later, RCMP from several units in Alberta dismantled a chop shop in Two Hills County. Police said several stolen trucks, utility trailers, ATVs, travel trailers, generators and tools were discovered at three rural properties north of Two Hills.

Police said the property was reported stolen from a number of communities, including Camrose, Lloydminster, Lavoy, Smoky Lake, Sedgewick and Sherwood Park.

Craig Allen Wince, 45, of Two Hills, is charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000 and eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Wince was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on June 17.

Jamie Bruhm, 33, of Vegreville, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000.

She was released and is set to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on June 10.

WATCH: In June 2017, Edmonton police recovered upwards of $2 million in stolen property from what they called a “very sophisticated” chop shop

RCMP said the property will be returned to its rightful owners.

Two Hills is located about 140 km east of Edmonton.