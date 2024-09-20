Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three men injured after man enters Montreal-area mosque bearing a knife

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Police in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, say the three men were in their fifties and suffered only minor injuries, with one transported to hospital. . View image in full screen
Police in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, say the three men were in their fifties and suffered only minor injuries, with one transported to hospital. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three men have been injured after a 24-year-old man entered a mosque southwest of Montreal armed with a knife.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, say the three men were in their fifties and suffered only minor injuries, with one transported to hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect entered the Muslim cultural centre in Châteauguay on Friday afternoon.

A physical altercation followed, but police wouldn’t confirm whether the knife was used to cause any of the injuries.

Trending Now

Police say the 24-year-old has been transported to the police station and an investigation is underway, but they did not provide any details about a possible motive.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is “greatly concerned” about the incident.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices