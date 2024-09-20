Three men injured after man enters Montreal-area mosque bearing a knife

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been injured after a 24-year-old man entered a mosque southwest of Montreal armed with a knife.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore, say the three men were in their fifties and suffered only minor injuries, with one transported to hospital.

The suspect entered the Muslim cultural centre in Châteauguay on Friday afternoon.

A physical altercation followed, but police wouldn’t confirm whether the knife was used to cause any of the injuries.

Police say the 24-year-old has been transported to the police station and an investigation is underway, but they did not provide any details about a possible motive.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is “greatly concerned” about the incident.