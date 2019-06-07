Barrie police looking to identify suspected stolen property

Is this yours? Police are looking to identify some suspected stolen property after a search warrant was executed in Barrie last Thursday.

The search warrant stemmed from a break-in that had reportedly taken place several weeks ago.

According to police, five golf bags and two shop-type vacuums were found.

As a result of the investigation, police say, officers believe the items were stolen and are trying to return them to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information on this suspected stolen property can contact Const. Hankin of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2642, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477