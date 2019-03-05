Suspected stolen property recovered in Bridesville, B.C. police raid
If you’ve had something large and expensive stolen in the south Okanagan recently, police may have found it.
Penticton RCMP said members of the Osoyoos and Midway detachments made the discovery on Monday at a home in the community of Bridesville, 35 km east of Osoyoos.
Police said their raid of the Alden Road property uncovered a camper van, expensive power tools, a rental generator police estimate is worth at least $50,000 and a motorcycle registered in Washington state.
“All items are believed to have been stolen in recent days from Midway, Penticton and Osoyoos,” wrote Cst. James Grandy in a media release.
RCMP said so far no charges have been laid in the case.
