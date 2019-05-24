More than $30K in stolen property seized from Niagara pawn shop: police

More than $30,000 worth of property believed to be stolen has been seized by Niagara police.

Last month, police began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen property by a pawn shop on Main Street.

A search warrant was executed at Niagara Pawnbrokers on Wednesday, where police seized items such as jewelry, power tools, bikes and electronics, which are believed to have been stolen from thefts and break and enters from around the Niagara Region.

Detectives also seized more than $40,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

Three employees of the business were arrested on site: a 42-year-old Brampton man, as well as a 64-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both from Niagara Falls.

Police say all three of the accused are known to have connections to the pawn industry in Brampton, Hamilton and Toronto.

Detectives are now making efforts to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

Inquiries relating to the stolen property in this investigation can be directed to 905-688-4111 ext. 9564, or by email to 9564@nrps.on.ca.

Media Release: Other – NRPS Arrests Three Persons Following Niagara Falls Investigation – https://t.co/91T7fuaisA pic.twitter.com/F7w9ltOSiT — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) May 23, 2019