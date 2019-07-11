Scarborough man accused of residential break and enter in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Scarborough man faces several charges following a reported break and enter in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to reports of a break and enter in progress at a residence on Portage Road near Kirkfield, about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

OPP say witnesses told officers an unknown man was seen removing a television from a home, which was reportedly unoccupied at the time.

“While en route, officers observed the suspect’s vehicle and were able to get it stopped,” Const. Carrie Lanning said.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver, police say.

Erin Pegnam, 30, of Scarborough, was charged with:

Breaking and entering a dwelling or house to commit an indictable offence

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus

Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on licence plate

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 15.