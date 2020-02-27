Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Police to hold press conference on suspected fentanyl overdoses at Toronto Public Health clinic

By Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 1:05 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 1:31 pm
WATCH LIVE: Toronto police provide update after multiple suspected overdoses at downtown clinic

Toronto police are holding a press conference Thursday in light of multiple suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Toronto Public Health clinic.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics, five of which had to be treated by naloxone, for suspected overdoses after some sort of medical-related incident at a clinic near Yonge-Dundas Square  Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: 7 assessed, 5 treated with naloxone, after suspected overdoses at Toronto Public Health clinic

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to the Victoria Street office, which houses a supervised injection site, at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports a “medical emergency” was taking place.

Police said those affected were reported to be having some sort of “reaction.”

READ MORE: Toronto opens permanent supervised injection site in downtown core

Coun. Joe Cressy, who is also chair of the City of Toronto’s board of health, said Wednesday night that officials received reports of a “new, tainted drug supply” and a rise in overdoses.

Story continues below advertisement

The news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters led by Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceOpioidsNaloxoneToronto ParamedicsToronto fire servicesToronto Public HealthOpioid OverdosesJoe CressyToronto OverdosesThe Works clinic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.