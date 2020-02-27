Police to hold press conference on suspected fentanyl overdoses at Toronto Public Health clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are holding a press conference Thursday in light of multiple suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Toronto Public Health clinic.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics, five of which had to be treated by naloxone, for suspected overdoses after some sort of medical-related incident at a clinic near Yonge-Dundas Square Wednesday evening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to the Victoria Street office, which houses a supervised injection site, at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports a “medical emergency” was taking place.

Police said those affected were reported to be having some sort of “reaction.”

READ MORE: Toronto opens permanent supervised injection site in downtown core

Coun. Joe Cressy, who is also chair of the City of Toronto’s board of health, said Wednesday night that officials received reports of a “new, tainted drug supply” and a rise in overdoses.

Story continues below advertisement

The news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters led by Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit.

*** MEDIA ADVISORY ***

– Feb. 27 at 1:30 pm media gallery at HQ

-Supt. Steve Watts – Organized Crime Enforcement, will be addressing media inquiries after multiple people overdosed last evening on what is suspect to be Fentanyl

– please check in at HQ front desk & security

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2020