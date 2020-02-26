7 assessed, 5 treated with naloxone, after suspected overdoses at Toronto Public Health clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people are being assessed by paramedics and five of those people have been treated with naloxone for suspected overdoses after some sort of medical-related incident at a Toronto Public Health office near Yonge-Dundas Square, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were first called to the Victoria Street office, which houses a supervised injection site, at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports a “medical emergency” was taking place.

Police said those affected were reported to be having some sort of “reaction.”

MEDICAL:

Dundas St E + Gould St

– call came in at 5:17 p.m.

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– several people transported to hospital precautionary measures

– officers remain o/s to assist#GO407436

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services (TFS) told Global News two male patients were found unconscious. The two men were subsequently given naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversal drug, for suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Approximately three hours later, emergency crews were called back to the same building with reports people had trouble breathing.

The TFS spokesperson said five people were being assessed by paramedics and that two doses of naloxone to three of the five people. They said it wasn’t clear if those people were suspected of ingesting fentanyl.

Lenore Bromley, a Toronto Public Health spokesperson, said staff were still looking into the situation Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Toronto opens permanent supervised injection site in downtown core

“Our staff were responsive and alerted local paramedic services right away. Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our clients and the broader community,” she wrote in a statement.

“In situations where potential overdoses may occur, we always work to ensure that people receive the appropriate medical care, as needed.

“We will continue to look into this matter and have obtained a sample for drug checking to understand the further details.”

Bromley encouraged people using drugs to not do so alone and to do so a supervised consumption service. If someone is suspected to have overdosed, she urged people to call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement