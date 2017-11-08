Toronto opens permanent supervised injection site in downtown core

The location of a temporary supervised injection site in the heart of downtown Toronto has been fully renovated and is now open on a permanent basis.

The facility is located in the Toronto Public Health building at 277 Victoria St. called The Works just across Yonge-Dundas Square. Health officials say it offers a safe and secure area where people can use drugs under the supervision of qualified medical staff.

“Drug overdose is a significant public health issue with devastating impacts for many,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a media release.

“Today marks an important milestone for our city towards addressing this very serious public health crisis affecting so many in our community.”

Since opening, officials said there have been more than 800 visits at the temporary site and staff have intervened in 10 overdoses.

Toronto's first permanent supervised injection site is now open. 2 more sites to open later this month. Waiting for Fed approval for the 4th https://t.co/sfLI8Y71ek — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) November 8, 2017

The effort to fast-track the installation of an injection site comes after harm reduction workers began setting up an unsanctioned safe injection tent in a downtown Toronto park, saying the space is needed as the city grapples with a string of overdoses and suspected overdose deaths.

Toronto city councillors approved the opening of three sites in 2016 and additional funding was received from the Ontario government earlier this year.

The two other locations scheduled to open later this year will be at the Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

The Victoria Street location will open seven days a week between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

