Moss Park overdose prevention site pushing for indoor space as temperatures fall

TORONTO – A harm reduction advocate and a registered nurse light candles at a makeshift memorial at Moss Park.

Cards and flowers mark the spot where they honour a woman named Gypsy, who died recently of a drug overdose.

“Sadly we’re adding to the list of people we’ve lost, I mean we can add to that memorial weekly now,” Leigh Chapman, a nurse who volunteers at the Moss Park Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) said. Chapman lost her own brother Brad to an overdose less than three years ago.

She said Gypsy’s boyfriend frequently uses the services offered by the Moss Park OPS. A site that is in jeopardy given the falling temperatures.

“We need indoor space immediately — we cannot wait,” Chapman said.

The Moss Park OPS operates daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. thanks to a crew of volunteers who set up and stock three tents with essential lifesaving services.

Sarah Ovens of Toronto Overdose Prevention Society (TOPS) said “this is how the harm reduction community is keeping people alive during a public health emergency, while governments continue to delay.”

Data collected during the site’s first 12 weeks show 85 overdoses were stopped or reversed, 1,976 injections were witnessed and 1246 Naloxone kits, designed to stop an opioid overdose, were distributed.

But as winter weather approaches, concern is growing because the Moss Park OPS operates strictly outside. Staff are urging the city to help them procure a nearby indoor space with electricity, running water, a bathroom and heat.

The hope was that the nearby Fred Victor Centre would allow the existing Moss Park OPS to move into the basement and to continue without a federal exemption, which would mean neither clients nor staff would be at risk of criminal prosecution for drug possession.

City Councillor Joe Cressy who chairs the city’s drug strategy implementation panel said, “We have front-line health providers, activists, who are breaking the law to provide a much-needed health service and I have to tell you if the federal government doesn’t give us the indoor exemption, I think the city should just go ahead and ignore the federal law.”

That is exactly what Leigh Chapman is hoping.

“We need them to break the law when the laws are causing the deaths of people and they’re preventable. We need them to do that,” she said.

Chapman also spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign, which to date has raised more than $30,000 to support Overdose Action Toronto and its efforts to bring attention to the escalating overdose epidemic in Toronto.

