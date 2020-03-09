Menu

Canada

Good Samaritan saves woman having overdose in Norfolk County: OPP

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2020 8:37 am
Police say a quick-thinking passerby who saw the woman used naloxone to save her life. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan helped save a woman’s life in Norfolk County last week.

According to police, officers received a call just after 3 p.m. on March 2 about a 29-year-old woman in medical distress at an address on Norfolk Street South.

Police say a Good Samaritan saw the woman having what appeared to be an opioid overdose and immediately administered naloxone. The 29-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

“The OPP is reminding all members of the public that there is help in our community. You are never alone,” said Insp. Joseph Varga, detachment commander with the Norfolk County OPP.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can call the Community Addiction and Mental Health Services of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-866-487-2278.”

Police say the quick thinking by the Good Samaritan in administering naloxone helped save the woman’s life.

