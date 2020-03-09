Good Samaritan saves woman having overdose in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan helped save a woman’s life in Norfolk County last week.

According to police, officers received a call just after 3 p.m. on March 2 about a 29-year-old woman in medical distress at an address on Norfolk Street South.

Police say a Good Samaritan saw the woman having what appeared to be an opioid overdose and immediately administered naloxone. The 29-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

“The OPP is reminding all members of the public that there is help in our community. You are never alone,” said Insp. Joseph Varga, detachment commander with the Norfolk County OPP.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can call the Community Addiction and Mental Health Services of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-866-487-2278.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the quick thinking by the Good Samaritan in administering naloxone helped save the woman’s life.