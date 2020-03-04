Menu

Regina police link 3 deaths to 85 reported drug overdoses since start of year

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 2:34 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say of the 85 drug overdoses since the beginning of 2020, three people have died. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service say three people have died from a drug overdose since the start of 2020.

Police add that three more deaths are under investigation, possibly connected to drug use.

READ MORE: Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the new year

Since Jan. 1, there have been 85 reported drug overdoses, according to police. Officers responded to 51 of those cases and administered Narcan 18 times.

Police are reminding residents of the threat posed by street drugs, in particular, fentanyl.

READ MORE: 2 die of suspected fentanyl overdose in Regina within hours: police

In the event of a drug overdose, police emphasize the importance of calling 911.

Anybody looking to access Naloxone kits can visit the province’s website.

Those with information regarding overdoses are asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

