Regina police link 3 deaths to 85 reported drug overdoses since start of year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Regina Police Service say three people have died from a drug overdose since the start of 2020.

Police add that three more deaths are under investigation, possibly connected to drug use.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 85 reported drug overdoses, according to police. Officers responded to 51 of those cases and administered Narcan 18 times.

Police are reminding residents of the threat posed by street drugs, in particular, fentanyl.

In the event of a drug overdose, police emphasize the importance of calling 911.

Anybody looking to access Naloxone kits can visit the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Those with information regarding overdoses are asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.