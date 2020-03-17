Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police ‘equipped’ for coronavirus, asking public to limit station visits

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:58 pm
Regina police Chief Evan Bray is telling residents to avoid coming down to the station and to report any criminal activity through the phone or online.
Regina police Chief Evan Bray is telling residents to avoid coming down to the station and to report any criminal activity through the phone or online. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s “equipped” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray addressed the public through social media to share what officers are doing to address the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Emergency response is what we do. Our members are trained; we have the tools and the equipment in order to keep our community safe,” Bray said in a video posted on Twitter.

“We have taken steps to keep our staff safe so we, in turn, can help you and this community stay safe through this challenging time.”

READ MORE: Regina takes action against COVID-19, closing all recreation facilities and libraries

Bray said there are ways for the public to help police fight the spread of the virus. He said if it isn’t absolutely necessary to go to the station, avoid visiting.

“We ask you to think about other ways to report your crime. You can report online, go to the website and check that out. You can do phone reporting as well,” Bray said.

“If it is necessary to come down, no problem, but limit[ing] those visits is important to keep in mind.”

Regina police have closed their front doors. Anybody who goes to the station will be met by a commissionaire who will be asking a number of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

He said their criminal record check area is also very busy and can be accessed online.

READ MORE: University of Regina closes recreation facilities, health services amid coronavirus concerns

Bray said anybody calling in to the service’s communication centre can expect to answer more questions than usual.

“We want to understand the health of those in situations we are responding to, again, so we can take the proper precautions and keep our members safe,” Bray said.

Bray said the police service will continue to work the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Health Canada and the City of Regina to help ensure best practices in keeping the community safe.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceCity of ReginaRPSReginaCOVID-19Sask COVID-19SaskCoronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.