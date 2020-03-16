Regina takes action against COVID-19, closing all recreation facilities and libraries

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina announced a number of preemptive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 17, the city is shutting down its community and recreation facilities to the public – including all of its leisure centres, neighbourhood centres, community-operated centres, ice rinks, public library’s and the Regina Floral Conservatory.

Registered programs along with swimming lessons are also cancelled. Customers will be credited due to these cancellations.

Leisure passes will be suspended until centres reopen. The city said the first two weeks after leisure passes are reactivated would be free.

All city and community programs operated out of schools are also cancelled.

City Hall and Council Meetings

Regina’s city hall is closing to the public as of Tuesday. City council, committees and boards meetings are cancelled for the at least a month.

This includes city council’s regular meeting, scheduled for March 25 and the Mayor’s Housing Commission scheduled for April 14.

Events and Conference Postponed

The city is postponing all its upcoming events and conferences including the Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities scheduled for May 20-21 and Regina City Council Arts and Business Awards and May 25.

Regina Transit in Service

Regina Transit remains open to public. To protect transit users against COVID-19, the city is advising people to wash their hands with soap more frequently, cough and sneeze into your elbow, avoid touching your face, stay home if you feel sick and call the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811 for advice.

Riders are also encouraged to participate in social distancing while on the bus when possible.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

