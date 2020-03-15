Global News at 10 Weekend Regina March 15 2020 4:34pm 01:42 Saskatchewan activates its pandemic plan following new presumptive cases of COVID-19 The province’s pandemic plan has a three-prong approach which includes containing the virus, delaying transmission and mitigating risks. Saskatchewan activates its pandemic plan following new presumptive cases of COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6680749/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6680749/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?