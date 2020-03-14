Coronavirus outbreak: Couple stuck in Spain amid COVID-19 outbreak as Canadians abroad try to return home

Clarita and Salvador Salinas, a couple from Niagara Falls, Ont., are stuck in Spain trying to book a flight home to Canada, with Clarita concerned about her husband’s health issues and whether they can get medication from home sent to Spain. They’re just two of hundreds of Canadians abroad trying to return home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As Morganne Campbell reports, health officials nationwide are recommending the cancellation of non-essential travel and large public gatherings.