Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

University of Regina closes recreation facilities, health services amid coronavirus concerns

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:24 am
Updated March 16, 2020 10:25 am
Saskatchewan NDP calls for schools to close over COVID-19 risk
WATCH: Coverage in Saskatchewan on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Recreation facilities at the University of Regina are closed as the campus responds to the changing COVID-19 situation.

Additionally, university officials said services provided at the Dr. Paul Schwann Centre are cancelled until further notice.

READ MORE: Schools remain open amid new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

Among the services affected are massage, athletic and physical therapies, and chiropractic services.

Officials said the steps are not being taken lightly and have been made in consultation with various partners, including the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the provincial government.

All non-essential events, both on and off campus and including third-party events booked on campus, are cancelled, the university said.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

The new measures come as classes are suspended for four days starting Monday to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus on campus, said the university.

Story continues below advertisement

Classes will resume on March 20 through teaching at a distance only. It will remain in place for the remainder of the winter semester, the university said.

As of March 15, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and five presumptive cases.

READ MORE: 1 confirmed, 5 presumptive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusUniversity of ReginaMinistry Of HealthSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatoon coronavirusregina coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19University of Regina CoronavirusUniversity of Regina COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.