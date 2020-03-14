Four new presumptive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, officials confirm

Send this page to someone via email

Four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a government spokesperson said on Saturday night in a statement.

Three of those presumed to have the virus are in Regina and two are in the same household.

One of those in the household was recently in Vancouver at a dental conference with someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19, the statement said. Both people are in their 40s and are recovering at home in isolation.

The third person is in their 20s and was recently in Tennessee.

The fourth confirmed case is a health-care worker in northern Saskatchewan who recently visited Nigeria, Germany and Alberta. The person is in their 30s.

The statement said health officials are reaching out to those who have interacted with the newly-infected people and are at risk.

The statement came just hours after the Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Health Officer said during a news conference there were only two cases in the province.

As a result, the government is instituting new travel restrictions. All Saskatchewan residents currently abroad are urged to return home and enter self-isolation for 14 days.

Anyone returning from another part of Canada is asked to monitor their health, and be wary of coughing, a fever and extreme tiredness.

Anyone who has been outside of the province in the past 14 days should not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities, the statement said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is immediately implementing visitor restrictions on all hospitals, clinics, continuing care facilities and community care facilities.

“For patients who are in critical care or high acuity units in SHA hospitals, visitors will be restricted to one at a time, unless extenuating circumstances exist,” the SHA statement said.

The SHA is also “suspending the services provided by community volunteers who are 65 years of age or older, in non-essential service areas.”

The government has scheduled a press conference for Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab for Sunday morning in Regina.