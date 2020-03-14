University of Regina suspending all classes for a four-day period

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina will be suspending all classes next week for a four-day period to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus on campus, says the university.

From March 16 to March 19, all classes and labs – including both face-to-face and online classes – will be suspended.

During this time, the university will remain open.

The university says the four-day period of suspended classes will ease the degree of stress students are currently experiencing.

“This will also allow faculties and teaching staff to make the necessary arrangements to deliver coursework at a distance for their students going forward,” said the university in a press release.

On March 20, classes will resume through teaching at a distance only. This method of teaching will remain in place through the remainder of the Winter semester says the university.

According to a spokesperson for the university, teaching through a distance means no face-to-face classes will occur.

“Given the gravity of the COVID-19 challenge, no face-to-face instruction will take place for the rest of the term,” reads the statement.

The process of completing final exams at a distance will be communicated to students “well in advance of the exam period” says the university.

Further updates for students can be found here.

