Hamilton police search for owners of stolen bikes, power tools connected to Grimsby drug bust

Hamilton police are looking to reunite stolen bikes and lawn equipment confiscated in a $110,000 drug seizure in Grimsby last month.

Thirteen bikes, three cameras, and a handful of large power tools were also picked up in drug raid on Feb. 12. A gun, over $5,000 cash and drugs including meth, oxycodone and about $97,000 worth of cocaine were also seized.

Investigators estimate the stolen property is worth around $75,000, which was hidden in a home and exterior shed.

It’s believed the items were stolen from the Hamilton and Niagara regions of Ontario.

Detectives have inventoried items and placed photos on the Hamilton police website. Anyone who may have a claim or can identify the property can reach out to the police directly.

Two people have been charged, said police.

Gabe Sciarra, 39, from Grimsby, Ont., is facing seven charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.

Meanwhile, Kathleen McKenna, 37, from Hamilton, Ont., is facing five charges including multiple possession offences.

Both were arrested while driving a pickup truck near Lake and Bartlett streets in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3887, or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

