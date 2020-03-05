Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police search for owners of stolen bikes, power tools connected to Grimsby drug bust

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:52 pm
Police say 13 bikes, three cameras, and a handful of power tools are stolen property that were picked up after a drug bust in Grimsby.
Police say 13 bikes, three cameras, and a handful of power tools are stolen property that were picked up after a drug bust in Grimsby. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are looking to reunite stolen bikes and lawn equipment confiscated in a $110,000 drug seizure in Grimsby last month.

Thirteen bikes, three cameras, and a handful of large power tools were also picked up in drug raid on Feb. 12. A gun, over $5,000 cash and drugs including meth, oxycodone and about $97,000 worth of cocaine were also seized.

Investigators estimate the stolen property is worth around $75,000, which was hidden in a home and exterior shed.

READ MORE: 2 charged after $110K in drugs seized from Grimsby home: police

It’s believed the items were stolen from the Hamilton and Niagara regions of Ontario.

Detectives have inventoried items and placed photos on the Hamilton police website. Anyone who may have a claim or can identify the property can reach out to the police directly.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people have been charged, said police.

Gabe Sciarra, 39, from Grimsby, Ont., is facing seven charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.

READ MORE: Halton police make large drug bust in Burlington

Meanwhile, Kathleen McKenna, 37, from Hamilton, Ont., is facing five charges including multiple possession offences.

Both were arrested while driving a pickup truck near Lake and Bartlett streets in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3887, or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceCocaineDrug BustMethamphetamineStoney CreekGrimsbydrug bust in grimsbygabe sciarrakathleen mckennabikes recovered in grimsby drug busthamilton police recover bikes in drug bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.