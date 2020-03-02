Menu

Crime

Halton police make large drug bust in Burlington

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted March 2, 2020 1:03 pm
A large drug bust led to three arrests in Burlington. .
Halton police

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested three men in connection with a large drug bust in Burlington.

Brandon Stoddard, 32, of Burlington, Aaron Jones, 30, of Oakville and Michael Mulherin, 37, of no fixed address were arrested on Feb. 28 and are facing various drug-related charges.

Investigators say the total street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $10,000 and includes fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone and oxycodone.

Close to $4,500 was also seized in the investigation.

Two of the men are being held in custody and are awaiting a bail hearing.

