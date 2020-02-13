2 charged after $110K in drugs seized from Grimsby home: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation involving suspected drug trafficking from a Grimsby, Ont. address has led to two people being arrested and charged, say police.

Investigators with the vice and drugs unit say they seized over $110,000 worth of street drugs and arrested a man and a woman connected to the address east of the city on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested the couple in a pickup truck near Lake and Bartlett streets in Stoney Creek.

Police later located a gun, stolen property, over $5,000 cash and drugs including meth, oxycodone and about $97,000 worth of cocaine.

Gabe Sciarra, 39, from Grimsby is facing seven charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.

Meanwhile, Kathleen McKenna, 37, from Hamilton is facing five charges including multiple possession offences.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3887, or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

