Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after $110K in drugs seized from Grimsby home: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 2:40 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 2:43 pm
Hamilton Police say they seized weapons, cash and about $100,000 in cocaine and other drugs from a Grimsby home on Feb 12, 2020.
Hamilton Police say they seized weapons, cash and about $100,000 in cocaine and other drugs from a Grimsby home on Feb 12, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

An investigation involving suspected drug trafficking from a Grimsby, Ont. address has led to two people being arrested and charged, say police.

Investigators with the vice and drugs unit say they seized over $110,000 worth of street drugs and arrested a man and a woman connected to the address east of the city on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested the couple in a pickup truck near Lake and Bartlett streets in Stoney Creek.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Ancaster after apparent single-vehicle crash: police

Police later located a gun, stolen property, over $5,000 cash and drugs including meth, oxycodone and about $97,000 worth of cocaine.

Gabe Sciarra, 39, from Grimsby is facing seven charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kathleen McKenna, 37, from Hamilton is facing five charges including multiple possession offences.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (905) 546-3887, or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
Police in Australia find 384 kilograms of cocaine in excavator
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceCocaineDrug BustMethamphetamineStoney CreekGrimsbydrug bust in grimsbygabe sciarrakathleen mckenna
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.