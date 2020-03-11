Menu

Canada

Murder trial continues for man accused of killing partner with wine bottle in the Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:01 pm
The trial for the man accused of stabbing his partner to death with a broken wine bottle while holidaying in the Okanagan continued with an RCMP officer describing the trail of blood at the crime scene.

Rama Gauravarapu was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner and former Surrey realtor Tejwant Danjou at West Kelowna’s Best Western Hotel in July 2018.

Sgt. Sherrie Burnell said she was responsible for photographing the crime scene, including the wine bottle that was allegedly used as a murder weapon.

Burnell testified that some hair was still embedded in the bottle.

She also described a trail of blood that started on the second floor of the hotel, leading down the stairway, along a back alleyway and to a dumpster.

Court has previously heard that Danjou was found inside the dumpster after fleeing his hotel room.

An RCMP forensic alcohol specialist testified as an expert.

She was asked to estimate Danjou’s blood alcohol content at the time of the killing.

She gave a range of numbers, based on different factors, but they were mostly over the legal limit of .08, largely hovering somewhere between .1 to .15.

Court also watched surveillance video from Mission Hill winery, where the couple spent the afternoon wine tasting together.

It shows Danjou getting into a cab alone.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOkanaganMurderStabbingCourtWest KelownaDeathSecond Degree MurderTrialMurder TrialTejwant DanjouDanjoubest western hotel
