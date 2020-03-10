First responders testify at B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna second-degree murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

At the B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Tuesday, testimony painted a chilling picture of Teljwant Danjou’s state after the alleged beating and killing of Rama Gauravarapu.

Two nurses, one paramedic and one police officer were called to the stand.

All four testified that he was calm, collected and responded politely to every question asked of him.

A nurse, Justina Warezek, said she treated Danjou the night of the alleged murder. She said he was not very talkative, “calm and collected” and “followed all my directions with no problems.”

Another nurse, Jennifer Yamaoka, in the cardiac ward of the hospital, treated Danjou as well. She testified that he was emotionless and expressionless during the time she spent treating him.

Yamaoka also said she didn’t see any visible signs that Danjou was in mental distress.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster, who was tasked with keeping custody of Danjou at the hospital, testified she was the one who told Danjou he was being investigated for his partner’s death.

Cpl. Foster said Danjou appeared to be shocked when he was told he was under investigation.

Later in the day, the Crown read a portion of a statement of fact that was agreed upon by all parties.

In the statement, it came to light that Gauravarapu showed a friend an audio recording.

The recording was of an assault by Danjou on Gauravarapu, in which he slammed her head and was choking her.

Also in the audio recording, Gauravarapu was heard saying, “You want to hit me? Then hit me.”

The trial continues Wednesday.

