BC’s police watchdog looking into man’s death after incident involving Whistler RCMP

BC’s police watchdog has been called in to look into a man’s death following an incident involving the RCMP in Whistler on Sunday.

In a statement released March 8, BC RCMP say Whistler RCMP officers were called to a local business in Whistler Village at about 11 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a complaint about an intoxicated male causing a disturbance.

While attempting to gain control of the male, officers deployed pepper spray, a conducted energy weapon, and batons, after which the male “suddenly became still.”

The officers began CPR and called emergency health services. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Three officers were treated at hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death.

Any potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.