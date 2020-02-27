IIO to probe Highway 1 police chase after suspect suffers serious police dog bite

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog will probe the police response to a Wednesday highway pursuit that began in Abbotsford and ended in West Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says during the arrest at the conclusion of the Feb. 26 chase, the suspect suffered a police dog bite that required surgery to repair.

The agency’s mandate is to investigate what role, if any, police officers’ actions play in the case of serious injury or death of a member of the public.

According to the RCMP, the chase began near Bradner Road in Abbotsford, during a traffic stop. Police ran the driver’s identity and discovered there were six out-of-province warrants for his arrest.

The man allegedly assaulted the officer and stole his keys, then fled westbound on Highway 1.

Police eventually stopped the man on the Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver.

Cellphone video captured at the scene shows the man being swarmed by police, and a dog can be heard barking. The man can then be heard screaming in pain.

The suspect was taken away by paramedics with a large amount of visible blood on his face.

Police have not said what charges he may face related to the chase.