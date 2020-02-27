Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

IIO to probe Highway 1 police chase after suspect suffers serious police dog bite

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 5:11 pm
Police takedown on Highway one after lengthy car chase
WATCH: Police takedown on Highway one after lengthy car chase

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog will probe the police response to a Wednesday highway pursuit that began in Abbotsford and ended in West Vancouver.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says during the arrest at the conclusion of the Feb. 26 chase, the suspect suffered a police dog bite that required surgery to repair.

READ MORE: Video captures police takedown after highway chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

The agency’s mandate is to investigate what role, if any, police officers’ actions play in the case of serious injury or death of a member of the public.

According to the RCMP, the chase began near Bradner Road in Abbotsford, during a traffic stop. Police ran the driver’s identity and discovered there were six out-of-province warrants for his arrest.

Man arrested after leading police on chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver
Man arrested after leading police on chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

The man allegedly assaulted the officer and stole his keys, then fled westbound on Highway 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Police eventually stopped the man on the Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver.

READ MORE: Video captures Emergency Response Team using flashbangs in dramatic Vancouver takedown

Cellphone video captured at the scene shows the man being swarmed by police, and a dog can be heard barking. The man can then be heard screaming in pain.

The suspect was taken away by paramedics with a large amount of visible blood on his face.

Police have not said what charges he may face related to the chase.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police ChaseIIOPolice WatchdogIndependent Investigations OfficeDog BiteWatchdogpolice dog biteabbotsford chasewest vancouver chaseman police dog bite
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.