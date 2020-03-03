Menu

Crime

IIO investigating after man hurt while allegedly trying to flee police in Chilliwack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 4:45 pm
Police at the scene of an arrest in Chilliwack on Monday night. B.C.'s civilian police watchdog is investigating after the suspect was hurt allegedly attempting to flee officers. .
Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt while allegedly trying to escape Abbotsford police and Chilliwack RCMP officers Monday night.

Officers deployed a police dog and used a beanbag shotgun in the course of the arrest.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 9200 block of Mary Street in Chilliwack, while police from the two agencies were trying to arrest a man wanted on multiple warrants.

READ MORE: IIO files report for consideration of charges against VPD officers

According to the IIO, the suspect allegedly fled from a balcony in the building and broke into another unit.

The IIO said police confronted the man on on a third-floor balcony, where officers deployed the dog.

Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers

The man is alleged to have assaulted the dog, then to have become involved in an altercation with police officers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shots from a less lethal shotgun were fired, striking the suspect,” said the IIO in a media release.

“He was arrested on a first floor balcony after reportedly jumping from the third floor.”

READ MORE: Investigation launched after man falls out of 3rd-storey window while fleeing Vancouver police

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, the IIO said.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate police-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChilliwackIIOIndependent Investigation OfficeIIO Investigationchilliwack arrestchilliwack police incidentiio chilliwackiio chilliwack incident
