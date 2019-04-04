IIO files report for consideration of charges against VPD officers

B.C.’s police watchdog is filing a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in connection with a case that left a man in Vancouver with serious injuries last September.

Vancouver police reported that officers in an unmarked vehicle followed a suspect riding a bicycle down Hamilton Street around 2 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2018.

According to the statement from the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO), the man suffered serious injuries when he fell from his bike.

The IIO says it will forward the report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

“In approving charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest,” the IIO said in a statement.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate police-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death.