Investigation launched after man falls out of 3rd-storey window while fleeing Vancouver police

A man is clinging to life in hospital after falling out of a third-storey window while allegedly trying to evade police in Vancouver, and now the police watchdog is investigating.

Vancouver police said they were executing a search warrant just after 2 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the Downtown Eastside when the man inside allegedly tried to flee out the window.

READ MORE: Woman falls 4 storeys while allegedly attempting to flee Vancouver police, watchdog investigating

The man, who police say is in his 50s, fell to the ground on East Hastings near Columbia Street and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he currently remains.

The Independent Investigations Office is now looking into what led to the man’s injuries and whether police actions played a direct role. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

#VPD were executing a search warrant today in the Downtown Eastside when a man allegedly tried to flee out of a third-story window and fell to the ground. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The IIO is investigating. https://t.co/sWewakTSQW pic.twitter.com/J6PjyRXF7m — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 22, 2019

Police say they are continuing their property crime investigation that led them to the building.

It’s not clear whether the man is considered a suspect in any crime.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 16) IIO releases report into death of man at the hands of Vancouver police

In January, the police watchdog was called to investigate after a woman fled Vancouver police and also fell out of a window, this time four storeys up. She sustained serious injuries.