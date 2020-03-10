Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in North Battleford: RCMP

A 22-year-old woman’s death this past weekend has become a homicide investigation in North Battleford, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP said they received a request to check on the well-being of the woman on March 8.
Sequin Mooswa was found dead at a home in the 1900 block of St. Laurent Drive, according to a press release.
Police said an autopsy was done in Saskatoon on March 9.
North Battleford’s Keenan Mirasty, 21, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death.
The accused appeared in provincial court in North Battleford on March 10.
RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit North, Forensic Identification Section as well as Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating.
