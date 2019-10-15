Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shots reportedly fired at 2 homes in North Battleford, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 9:06 am
A large grey SUV was spotted near two homes where shots were reportedly fired on Sunday, according to Battlefords RCMP.
A large grey SUV was spotted near two homes where shots were reportedly fired on Sunday, according to Battlefords RCMP. File / Global News

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV after shots were reportedly fired at two homes in North Battleford, Sask.

Both reported shootings happened on Sunday morning, and police said they don’t believe either incident was a random act.

READ MORE: Man facing numerous charges in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

Officers were first called to the Riverview area at 5:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots, according to police.

Police said the call involved a home in the 700 block of 102nd Street.

No injuries were reported, and police said those inside the home were unco-operative with the investigation.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating two homes being shot at in North Battleford, Sask.

Mounties said the second reported shooting happened a short time later at a home in the 1800 block of 99th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no one inside the home, according to police.

Police said they are looking for a large grey SUV that was reportedly at both locations during the alleged incidents.

‘I walked into the biggest shock’: North Battleford, Sask. home shot up
‘I walked into the biggest shock’: North Battleford, Sask. home shot up

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPShootingSask RCMPNorth BattlefordShots firedNorth Battleford SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMPBattlefords RCMPNorth Battleford ShootingNorth Battleford Crime
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.