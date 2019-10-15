Shots reportedly fired at 2 homes in North Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV after shots were reportedly fired at two homes in North Battleford, Sask.

Both reported shootings happened on Sunday morning, and police said they don’t believe either incident was a random act.

Officers were first called to the Riverview area at 5:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots, according to police.

Police said the call involved a home in the 700 block of 102nd Street.

No injuries were reported, and police said those inside the home were unco-operative with the investigation.

Mounties said the second reported shooting happened a short time later at a home in the 1800 block of 99th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no one inside the home, according to police.

Police said they are looking for a large grey SUV that was reportedly at both locations during the alleged incidents.

1:48 ‘I walked into the biggest shock’: North Battleford, Sask. home shot up ‘I walked into the biggest shock’: North Battleford, Sask. home shot up

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.