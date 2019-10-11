Menu

Crime

Man facing numerous charges in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 11:53 am
Updated October 11, 2019 11:54 am
The suspect was identified by Battlefords RCMP as David Soonias of Moosomin First Nation.
The suspect was identified by Battlefords RCMP as David Soonias of Moosomin First Nation.

A Moosomin First Nation man is facing numerous charges after Battlefords RCMP said he was involved in an armed robbery in the Saskatchewan city.

Mounties said it happened on Wednesday evening when a man asked someone for a ride across the city from a business in the 1700-block of 101st Street.

The vehicle owner agreed, but when they were on their way, the man showed the driver a handgun and knife, police said.

The driver and a passenger were then told to hand over all their belongings and to get out of the vehicle, RCMP reported.

Police said the man then drove away with the vehicle.

Neither the driver or passenger were injured.

The suspect was identified by police as David Soonias of Moosomin First Nation.

Soonias, 29, was arrested on Thursday and is facing 10 charges including possession of a restricted weapon, dangerous driving, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in Battlefords provincial court on Friday morning.

Police said further charges against Soonias are possible in other investigations.

